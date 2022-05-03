The EU wants to adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia on May 10. It plans to disconnect some Russian banks from SWIFT

The European Union plans to adopt a sixth package of sanctions against Russia on May 10. This package will definitely include sanctions against some Russian banks, including disconnecting them from SWIFT.

This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borrell, writes Reuters.

According to him, sanctions will affect several of Russiaʼs largest banks. As for the embargo on Russian oil, Borrel acknowledged that there is no agreement among all EU member states.

"But I am confident that, at least with regard to oil imports, this agreement will be possible between now and the next Council meeting," he added.

The day before, European media reported that Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary had withdrawn their veto on a proposal to ban Russian oil imports following a change in Germanyʼs position. But Hungary later said it was still opposed.