Morning report of the General Staff: the occupiers continue the offensive in the East and deconserve the old equipment

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report as of 6 am on May 3:
- In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the Russians continue to focus on the full capture of the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna and advancing in the direction of Lyman and Slovyansk.
- In the Izium direction, Russia is actively pursuing units of Ukrainian troops.
- There were no active actions in the Volyn, Polissya, and Sivershchyna, and South Buh directions. The shelling of Kharkiv and nearby settlements continues in the Slobozhanshchyna direction.
- In the city of Boguchar, Voronezh oblast, between April 27 and May 2, 17 tanks and 60 BMP-1s were taken out of storage. They were sent to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.