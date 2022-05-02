Hungary and Denmark return their embassies to Kyiv

The embassies of Hungary and Denmark resume work in Kyiv.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siarto said that his countryʼs embassy was returning from Lviv to Kyiv. According to him, the security situation in the capital is improving.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Twitter that the Danish Embassy in Kyiv had resumed its work.

"I just raised the flag at the Danish Embassy in Kyiv. An important step is that today we are reopening the embassy after the Russian attack. It is touching to meet both local employees and Danes who have survived here in the capital for the last two months," he wrote.