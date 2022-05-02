Intelligence: Russia is preparing for the cholera epidemic in the oblasts bordering Ukraine

The Russian Federation is preparing for the cholera epidemic in the oblasts bordering Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to intelligence, Russiaʼs chief state sanitary doctor, Anna Popova signed a resolution "On additional measures to prevent cholera." Particular attention is paid to additional prevention measures in the oblasts bordering Ukraine: Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Rostov regions, Krasnodar Territory, and the occupied Crimea.

It also became known that the heads of the territorial departments of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights and Human Welfare [Rospotrebnadzor] were instructed to prepare laboratories for cholera research by May 15, strengthen control over trade facilities and crowded places., as well as inform the public about disease prevention measures. In addition, they have until June 1 to ensure the readiness of medical institutions to conduct anti-epidemic measures and prepare a calculation of the necessary drugs.

Ukrainian intelligence suggests that in late May — early June, Russiaʼs leadership may resort to provocations in areas bordering Ukraine.

"They will traditionally try to shift the responsibility for this to Ukraine, accusing it of using biological weapons," the Main Intelligence Directorate said.