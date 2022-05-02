Ukraine received € 495 million from the World Bank

Ukraine received € 495 million in grant funds from the World Bank Trust Fund.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.
This grant includes: about € 463 million from the United States, about € 20.5 million from Norway and about € 10 million from Austria.
The Ministry of Finance noted that this money will be used to provide priority social and humanitarian expenditures, including health care and support for internally displaced persons.
- The World Bank Trust Fund was established by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association. Contributions to this fund have already come from Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Norway, Austria and the United States.