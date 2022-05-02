Ukraine received € 495 million from the World Bank

Ukraine received € 495 million in grant funds from the World Bank Trust Fund.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

This grant includes: about € 463 million from the United States, about € 20.5 million from Norway and about € 10 million from Austria.

The Ministry of Finance noted that this money will be used to provide priority social and humanitarian expenditures, including health care and support for internally displaced persons.