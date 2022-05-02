In Luhansk oblast, residents refuse to evacuate. Only 20 people were evacuated today

In Luhansk oblast, people refuse to evacuate despite the proximity of hostilities. Today only 20 people were deported from the oblast.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"Only a few agree to the call to evacuate, but the shelling, on the contrary, is only intensifying. For those who remained, humanitarian trucks were delivered. Evacuation from other cities is complicated by the constant search of the housing estate by the ruscists," Haidai said.