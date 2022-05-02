The soloist of the band Go_A will be the spokeswoman for “Eurovision-2022” from Ukraine

Soloist of the band Go_A Kateryna Pavlenko became a spokeswoman for Ukraine at Eurovision-2022.

This was reported by "Suspline" [Ukraine National Broadcaster].

This means that Kateryna will announce the points that will be set by the national jury during the voting in Ukraine.

"I am very pleased to be a part of this yearʼs Eurovision Song Contest. I remember our joy when the first 12 points were announced. Itʼs nice to realize that I have the opportunity to make someone even happier", said the singer.