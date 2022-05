Over the past 24 hours, pyrotechnics have neutralized 125 explosive devices, and since the beginning of the large-scale war, destroyed almost 90,000 GNP and 583.4 kg of explosives, including 1,961 aircraft bombs.

This was reported in the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Pyrotechnic subdivisions had the most work in Kharkiv oblast, Kyiv oblast, Mykolayiv oblast, Cherkasy oblast, Chernihiv oblast and Sumy oblast.