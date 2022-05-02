Protests continue in Armenia — streets are blocked, there are detainees

Today at 8:30 the Armenian opposition started a protest action in Yerevan. Protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan.

This was reported by the Armenian service of Radio Liberty.

Police are currently detaining citizens who blocked Khorenatsi Street in Yerevan and trying to open the road.

Mashtots Avenue and its intersection with Pushkin Street are blocked, demonstrators set up garbage cans and benches at the Mashtots-Amiryan intersection. The Square of France is closed on all four sides.

According to the opposition vice-speaker of the parliament Ishkhan Sagatelyan, the night passed peacefully, there were no clashes, the weather conditions were unfavorable, it was raining, but the demonstrators spent the night in the square of France.

Opposition street protests began two weeks ago after Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan said the international community expected the Armenian side to lower the bar for demands on Nagorno-Karabakhʼs status. Now the Armenian opposition is accusing Pashinyan of intending to give control over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan and demanding his resignation.