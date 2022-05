Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways Company) has scheduled three additional evacuation trains for the second of May.

This was reported by the carrierʼs press service.

Trolley schedule:

11:30 — 219/220 Zaporizhzhia-1 — Lviv;

14:30 — 220/219 Lviv — Zaporizhzhia-1;

23:30 — 234/233 Chop — Dnipro.

Departure times are subject to change, so it is worth following the updates on the official website, as well as ads at the station.