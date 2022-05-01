The Times: The Kremlin has decided to attack Moldova

The Kremlin has already decided on a military attack on Moldova. This will help Russia open a new front in the war against Ukraine and threaten Odesa, the British newspaper The Times reported, citing its sources in the Ukrainian military leadership.

"If the Russians manage to seize control of the country, we [Ukraine] will become more vulnerable from a military point of view — it will be a threat to Ukraineʼs integrity," they said.

One source said that "several factors" have already been recorded in Ukraine, indicating that Russia plans to attack Moldova, which has just over 3,000 troops.

Russiaʼs special services are considering several possible options, including inciting mass protests and riots in Moldova. Russia may also recognize the so-called "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic" and try to send troops to its territory. But for this, they will need to fly through Ukraineʼs air defenses in the south.