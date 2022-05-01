Russian hackers attacked the websites of Moldovan government agencies

Russian hackers have carried out DDoS attacks on Moldovan government websites.

This was reported by NewsMaker with reference to the Information and Security Service of Moldova.

According to them, the DDoS attack was carried out from abroad.

"The cyberattack is attributed to the Russian group Killnet, which operates on the principles of hacktivism and specializes in conducting DDoS attacks on countries that, in their opinion, support Ukraine. The group has carried out such attacks on government websites in the EU and on NATOʼs web infrastructure, and in recent days the websites of government organizations in Romania have been attacked", the Moldovan Information and Security Service said.

The agency also noted that the responsible authorities are taking the necessary measures to repel attacks on state infrastructure and minimize their consequences.