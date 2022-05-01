Over the past day, the Russians fired on Luhansk oblast 19 times

During the day on April 30, the Russians opened fire on residential areas of cities and villages of Luhansk oblast 19 times.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai.

According to him, the Golden-3 is destroyed by 70%, the Russian army storms Orikhovo.

"Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk withstood six massive artillery shellings each, and Rubizhne and Popasna area withstood three each. As a result, 12 more houses became uninhabitable. Five of them are high-rise buildings in Sievierodonetsk, two more — in Rubizhne. Two private houses were also set on fire in this city. In Komyshuvas, the village council building, a school and an apartment building were destroyed. A gas pipeline has been cut off in Lysychansk," Haidai wrote.

It is currently known about one dead man who received non-life-threatening injuries on the night of April 29-30 in Novodruzhesk.