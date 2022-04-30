Russiaʼs FSB has banned small vessels from Russia from entering the Sea of Azov

Russiaʼs FSB has banned small vessels from entering the Sea of Azov "in connection with anti-terrorism measures."

This was reported by Radio Svoboda with reference to the Russian media.

The ban is valid from 12 am on April 30. Earlier in the occupied Crimea and in two districts of the Krasnodar Territory, which border the waters of the Sea of Azov with the territory of Ukraine, there was a "yellow" (high) level of the terrorist threat.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said at a briefing that there are currently three Russian carriers of Caliber cruise missiles in the Black Sea, Ukrinform reports. Their total missile volley is up to 20 missiles.