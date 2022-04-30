Russia fired on Dobropillya in Donetsk oblast — seven people were injured

In Dobropillya, Donetsk oblast, seven civilians were wounded in the Russian shelling, including three children.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Russians continue to strike on civilians in Donetsk oblast and civilian infrastructure… Today, the residential district of Dobropillya was hit — seven people were injured, including three children, at least six houses, and one non-residential building were damaged," the head of the oblast wrote.