Slovenia will provide €180,000 in financial assistance to Ukraine

The Slovenian government will send almost €180,000 in financial assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by The Slovenia Times.

According to the Slovenian Ministry of Defense, it will provide 100 IP phones, 40 desktops, 40 laptops, petrol electricity generators, antennas and cables.

This assistance will come through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which aims to coordinate the EUʼs joint response to Russiaʼs military aggression against Ukraine and to coordinate material assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries.