Over the past four days, NATO fighter jets have taken to the skies several times to intercept Russian planes

Over the past four days, NATO fighter jets stationed near the Black and Baltic Seas have taken to the skies several times to track and intercept Russian aircraft.

This was announced by the Allianceʼs Air Command, adding that this step is normal and shows the readiness of the Bloc to react quickly.

Rapid fighters from Poland, Denmark, France, and Spain flew to the Baltic Sea region, and Romanian and British planes flew to the Black Sea region.

The command emphasizes that Russia does not transmit the transponder code indicating the position and altitude, and also hides the flight plan and does not contact the controllers. Therefore, this behavior is regarded as potentially dangerous for civilian liners.

The intercepted Russian planes did not enter NATO airspace, and the interceptions were carried out in a safe and normal manner.