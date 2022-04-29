Britainʼs defense minister: Putin may announce mass mobilization on May 9 for “decisive strike”

The Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 9 may announce a mass mobilization of Russians.

This was reported by The Telegraph and the Daily Mail.

Wallace said Putin could make a statement at the parade.

"I would not be surprised if he likely declares that ʼnow we are at war with the Nazis around the world, and we need to carry out a mass mobilization of the Russian people.ʼ Putin, who has failed almost everywhere, may try to consolidate what he has. We have seen a number of statements by Putin that this is becoming a proxy war and that "Nazis are everywhere," not only in Ukraine but also NATO is "full of Nazis," Wallace said.

He added that in this way the head of the Russian Federation will try to abandon his special operation in order to attract "more Russian cannon fodder" to the war.