The United States sees no threat to Russiaʼs use of nuclear weapons, despite the Kremlinʼs belligerent rhetoric.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a senior Pentagon official.

"We continue to monitor their nuclear capabilities every day the best we can, and we do not assess that there is a threat of the use of nuclear weapons and no threat to NATO territory," the official said.

Earlier, CIA Director William Burns urged not to take the threat of a nuclear strike on Ukraine lightly but noted that the CIA saw no practical evidence to support this concern.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia allegedly does not threaten anyone with nuclear war and talks about it "are starting Western countries."