Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: 219 children have been killed in shelling since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Almost 400 were injured

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that as of the morning of April 29, 2022, more than 617 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russiaʼs armed aggression.

This was reported on the UCP Facebook page.

According to official figures, 219 children were killed and more than 398 were injured. The most affected children are in Donetsk and Kyiv oblasts.

Prosecutors emphasize that these data are not final, as work on the liberation of territories and documentation of crimes is still ongoing.