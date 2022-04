At least three people were injured in the rocket attack on Kyiv.

The mayor of the capital Vitaly Klychko reported about it.

“Friends! Clarification of Shevchenkivskyi district. Hitting the lower floors of a residential building. Rescuers and medics are working on the spot. They also inspect nearby houses and take people out. So far, three victims have been hospitalized," the head of the capital wrote.