Biden has asked Congress for $ 20 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This is a third of the annual budget of the Russian army

US President Joe Biden said he had asked Congress for permission to provide additional funds for military assistance to Ukraine.

He stated this at a briefing in Washington.

Biden did not comment on the amount of aid, but earlier the American media reported that it was about $ 33 billion, including $ 20 billion for military aid and $ 8.5 billion for economic aid. The US leader also stated that he would send proposals to Congress to confiscate the property of Russian oligarchs, the proceeds of which will be used to help Ukraine.

Funds for armaments are intended to equip Ukraine and European partners with additional artillery, armored vehicles, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons.

The Economic Aid Bloc will provide assistance to the Government of Ukraine and support food, energy, and medical services for the Ukrainian people. Support will also be given to small and medium-sized agricultural businesses during the autumn harvest and for the purchase of natural gas.

According to the SIPRI research group, Russiaʼs military expenditure was $ 65.9 billion last year.