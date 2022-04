The losses of Russian troops killed on April 28 reached 22,800 people, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses in equipment are as follows: 970 tanks, 2,389 combat vehicles, 431 artillery systems, 151 multiple rocket launchers, 72 air defense systems, 187 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 1,688 units of vehicles, 8 ships and boats, 76 fuel tanks, 215 UAVs, 31 units of special equipment and 4 launchers of tactical missile systems.