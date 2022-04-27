Russia has already lost 22,400 troops in the war with Ukraine

As of April 27, Russian troops lost about 22,400 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. This is evidenced by data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian occupiers lost:

939 tanks;

2,342 armored combat vehicles;

421 artillery system;

149 multiple rocket launchers;

71 means of air defense;

185 aircraft;

155 helicopters;

1,666 units of motor vehicles;

8 ships/boats;

76 fuel tanks;

207 drones of operational and tactical level;

31 units of special equipment;

4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were observed in the Kurakhiv and Izium directions.