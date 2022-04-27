In Myanmar, a court handed down the sentence to former leader Aung San Suu Kyi

In Myanmar, where the junta seized power last February, former leader Aung Son Suu Kyi has been found guilty of corruption, the latest in a series of secret trials.

This was reported by Reuters.

Thus, the "court" found her guilty of receiving a bribe of $ 600 thousand in cash and gold bars from the former mayor of Yangon. For this, Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to another 5 years in prison. From now on, the total term of her imprisonment has been extended to 11 years, as she was previously found guilty of other crimes.

Ms. Suu Kyi has been under arrest since February 2021, when her government was overthrown in a military coup. The junta then charged her with a maximum term of imprisonment of more than 190 years. In particular, there are several allegations of corruption, each involving maximum imprisonment for up to 15 years, violation of quarantine during the 2020 election campaign, incitement to dissent, illegal import and storage of walkie-talkies, and violation of the Colonial Era. Aung San Suu Kyi denied all allegations and said they were all political.

After the junta seized power, it arrested more than 10,000 people. The military killed 1,800 people during the crackdown.