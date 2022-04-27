Morning report of the General Staff: The enemy sent additional forces to the area of Izium and captured three settlements

Morning update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6 am:
- the greatest activity of the occupying forces is observed in the Slobozhanshchyna and Donetsk directions;
- the occupiers continue to launch missile strikes on residential areas in Ukraine.
- in the direction of Izium the enemy tries to advance in the direction of Barvinkove. The enemy captured the northeastern outskirts of the settlement of Velyka Komyshuvakha, and also took control of the settlement of Zavody;
- from Belgorod oblast of the Russian Federation, two battalion tactical groups from the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Airborne Forces were transferred to the Izium district. In addition, in the areas of settlements of Belgorod oblast, the enemy deployed two divisions of Iskander missiles;
- in the Donetsk direction, enemy units are conducting active operations along almost the entire line of contact. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on the offensive in the Sievierodonetsk, Popasna and Kurakhiv areas in order to take full control of Popasna, Rubizhne and the development of the offensive on the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk and Slovyansk;
- in the Lyman direction, the enemy established the seizure of the settlement of Zarichne, stormed the area of the settlement of Yampil.
- in the Sievierodonetsk direction, the invaders established control over the settlement of Novotoshkivske, and launched an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Nyzhne and Orikhove;
- in the Mariupol direction, the enemy is storming the Azovstal plant. In the city, the occupiers continue to carry out filtering measures against the civilian population;
- in Mykolayiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia directions the enemy tries to improve the tactical position. To do this, he regroups units, increases the system of fire damage, as well as conducts air reconnaissance;
- the occupiers carry out filtration measures in the areas of the settlements of Kiselivka and Stanislav in Kherson oblast by the forces of the Rosguard units;
- in the Tavriya direction, enemy units carry out engineering equipment for positions and replenishment of reserves.