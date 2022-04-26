In response to a statement by the British Minister, Russia is threatening missile strikes on Kyiv

Russia has responded to statements by the UK Defence Secretary James Heappey that "it will not be a problem" if Ukraine beats the territory of Russia with weapons provided by Britain.

"Direct provocation of the Kyiv regime to such actions, in case of an attempt to implement them, will immediately lead to our proportional response. The Russian armed forces are ready around the clock to retaliate with high-precision long-range weapons at the decision-making centers in Kyiv", the Russian Defense Ministry said.