In the Russian-occupied Kherson, collaborators were appointed to the positions of head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration and head of the Kherson City Administration.

This was announced by the legal head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration Hennadiy Lahuta.

The occupiers and collaborators held a meeting in the captured city council, at which they presented Volodymyr Saldo as the "head" of the oblast state administration and Oleksandr Kobets as the "mayor." A case of treason has already been filed against Saldo. It is known about Kobets that he ran for the City Council from the "Holos" party.

Lahuta said that after the occupation of Kherson and the oblast, the team of the oblast military administration was forced to leave the city and the premises of the oblast state administration. According to him, the oblast state administration works every day and does everything possible and impossible for the life of the oblast.

Meanwhile, the Operational Command "South" reports that the occupiers in the oblast continue to prepare for fake referendums, blocking exits from settlements. They seize local government buildings, tear down Ukrainian flags and collect personal data of local residents to fabricate the results of the "vote".