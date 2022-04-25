Security Service of Ukraine detained a leading engineer of one of the “Ukroboronprom” plants — for involvement in a missile strike

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a leading engineer of one of the Ukroboronpromʼs plants for involvement in a missile strike on the enterprise — he was informing Russia about the consequences of the shelling of the same enterprise.

Ukroboronprom announced this on Monday, April 25.

The employee was exposed by the security department of the plant.

The security forces also detained a fire adjuster at the Ukroboronprom plants — a former employee of the plant turned out to be a traitor. He provided coordinates for the missile strikes on the plant and adjusted the fire.