Ukrainian pilot Roman Vasyliuk was released from Russian captivity. This was announced on April 25 by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Roman Vasyliuk is a Su-25 pilot who was shot down by a Russian air defense over Volnovakha in Donetsk oblast on March 14 while performing a combat mission. He was able to eject but was wounded and taken prisoner by the Russian occupiers. Vasilyuk went through numerous interrogations by Russian special services. Prior to his release on April 24, he was in Donetsk Oblast Central Clinical Hospital.

"Iʼm not going to stay in the hospital for long. In a month, I would like to return to service and fight for the complete liberation of our country from the occupiers," Vasyliuk added.