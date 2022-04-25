The losses of the Russian army in the war with Ukraine reached 21,900 people

As of April 25, Russian troops lost approximately 21,900 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, the Russian occupiers lost:
- 884 tanks;
- 2,258 armored combat vehicles;
- 411 artillery systems;
- 149 multiple rocket launchers;
- 69 means of air defense;
- 181 aircraft;
- 154 helicopters;
- 1,566 units of automotive equipment;
- 8 ships/boats;
- 76 fuel tanks;
- 201 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 28 units of special equipment;
- 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.