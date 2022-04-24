The opposition wins the parliamentary elections in Slovenia

According to exit polls, the opposition "Movement for Freedom" won the parliamentary elections in Slovenia. The party of the current Prime Minister Janez Janša took second place.

This was reported by Delo.

The "Movement for Freedom" received about 35.8% of the vote, while the Prime Ministerʼs Party, the Slovenian Democratic Party, can count on 22.5% of the vote. Three more parties will also run for parliament: "Nova Slovenija", the Social Democrats, and the Left.

Thus, incumbent Prime Minister Janez Jansa is likely to lose his post. Instead, the Slovenian government will be headed by Robert Holob, leader of the "Movement for Freedom" and former head of GEN Energija. He, like Jansa, also supports tougher sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.