FT: Putin loses interest in peace deal with Ukraine and moves to “land grab strategy”

According to the Financial Times, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost interest in a peace agreement with Ukraine and is moving to a "land grabbing strategy." Three informed sources told the publication that in March he was still considering a settlement, but did not see any prospects.

This was influenced, in particular, by Russiaʼs defeat during the offensive in northern Ukraine.

"After all, Putin sincerely believes in the nonsense he hears on Russian television and wants to win big," one source said.

The Russian leader was outraged that Ukraine sank the cruiser "Moscow". Sources also said that Putin adheres to the distorted view of the war, set out by his generals and shown on Russian television.