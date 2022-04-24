Evening summary of the General Staff: Russian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine and exporting damaged equipment from Belarus to Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the situation in various areas of defense against the Russian army as of 6 pm on April 24.

the occupiers continue to export damaged equipment and weapons of units of the Eastern Military District from Belarus;

units of the Central Military District are regrouped and regaining combat capability for deployment to eastern Ukraine;

from Kursk to Belgorod oblast, the Russians plan to move the anti-aircraft gun division of the 14th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense;

Russia is also transferring weapons and military equipment to the Kupyansk region;

in Kharkiv oblast, the Russian army tried to storm the settlements of Pashkove, Dovhenke, and Velyka Komyshuvakha, but suffered losses and retreated to the previously occupied frontiers;

in the east, the occupiers are stepping up control and air defense systems;

in the area of Sievierodonetsk, the enemy tried to storm Lyman and Yatskivka but was unsuccessful. The Russians established control over part of the village of Zarichne. They tried in vain to gain a foothold in the western, north-western, and eastern parts of Rubizhne. Began to move in the directions of the settlements of Orikhove and Nyzhnie;

in the Kurakhove region, with the support of artillery, Russian troops tried to advance in the direction of Novomykhailivka and Mariinka, but were unsuccessful;

In Mariupol, the Russian military is fighting near the Azovstal plant, launching airstrikes on civilian infrastructure, and trying to storm Vremivka in vain.