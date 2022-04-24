Deputy Minister of Defense: more than 80% of wounded Ukrainian servicemen are returning to service

Thanks to military medics, more than 80% of wounded Ukrainian servicemen are returning to service.

This was announced today by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar on the national telethon.

"Yesterday I managed to hand over the belts to our wounded in one of the hospitals of Ukraine and the medical staff, because we must understand that our military medics are also at the front today, they are, in fact, responsible for the lives and health of our wounded soldiers. And it should be understood that this is a huge victory for Ukrainian military medicine, the extremely high percentage of wounded is returning to service — it is more than 80 percent. We are talking about the level of military medicine, the quality of treatment and rehabilitation, "she said.

She added that the only thing we canʼt handle on our own is the heavy weapons assistance we expect from Western countries. "Everything related to other issues is covered today," she said.