The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign affairs denies the abduction of its consul by the Russians in Melitopol

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Bulgarian Consul Serhey Zhelev had not been abducted, and he is currently safe in his home.

This was reported by BGNES.

Yesterday, April 23, the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said on the air of the National Marathon that the consul of Bulgaria had been abducted in occupied Melitopol.

"More than 50 of my colleagues have been abducted across the country, and today 29 of them are in the occupiersʼ prisons. As for activists, and businessmen, this is a constant practice of the occupiers — they kidnap anyone who has their own opinion and patriotic sentiments. A few hours ago it became known that the honorary consul of Bulgaria was abducted in Melitopol", Fedorov said.