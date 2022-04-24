Valery Kirsanov was killed in Russian shelling in Mariupol. In 2015, he gunned enemy fire in the city

Valery Kirsanov, a gunner of the shelling of Mariupol in January 2015, died in the shelling of the Russian army in Mariupol.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko reported about it.

"What good news and very revealing for all traitors. Retribution awaits everyone. There are no options", Andriushchenko said.

On January 24, 2015, Kirsanov helped the Russians fire on the Vostok residential area. He adjusted the fire of the "Grads" of the occupiers in the city. Then 29 people were killed and 92 people were injured.