In the war against Ukraine, Russia lost 21,800 of its soldiers

As of April 24, Russian troops lost about 21,800 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, the Russian occupiers lost in equipment:
- 873 tanks;
- 2,238 armored combat vehicles;
- 408 artillery systems;
- 147 multiple rocket launchers;
- 69 means of air defense;
- 179 aircraft;
- 154 helicopters;
- 1,557 units of motor vehicles;
- 8 ships/boats;
- 76 fuel tanks;
- 191 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 28 units of special equipment;
- 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.