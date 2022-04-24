Eight people were killed in artillery shelling in Luhansk Oblast at night

As a result of night artillery shelling of Luhansk Oblast, eight people were killed and two others were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai.

According to him, at least seven houses and a police station in the region were destroyed by shelling. In Lysychansk in the morning a high-rise building was occupied, in Rubizhne at night a fire broke out in a private house. In Sievierodonetsk, the National Police building and five buildings were destroyed.

The previous day was not calm either.

"The Russians fired 12 times at the peaceful homes of Luhansk residents on April 23. In particular, Hirske, Zolote, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk were affected," Serhiy Haidai wrote.

Six people became victims of yesterdayʼs artillery attack on Hirske and Zolote. Two more victims were rescued from the rubble of a house in Popasna.