In the occupied territories of Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, Russians are forcibly mobilizing locals, including doctors

Russian troops are forcibly mobilizing the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular, in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Oblasts.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

According to her, in Kharkiv Oblasts, doctors were called up. In the city of Vovchansk, in the primary health care unit, junior medical staff is forcibly sent to the front to provide first aid to the Russian wounded. In case of refusal, doctors are threatened with execution.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian servicemen and FSB (Russiaʼs Federal Security Bureau) officers are looking for conscripts. They must replenish the combat units of the Russian Federation.

In order to mobilize local residents, the Russian military has virtually blocked the possibility of leaving Kherson Oblast for Ukrainian-controlled territories. Also significantly limited the possibility of leaving for Russia.

Ombudsman Denisova appealed to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during the Russian military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine.