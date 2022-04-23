The Russians disrupted the evacuation from Mariupol. They force people to go to the occupied territories

The Russian military has thwarted todayʼs evacuation from Mariupol to Ukrainian-controlled territories. Instead, they forced civilians to move to the occupied territories.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it.

"Today at 11 am at least 200 Mariupol residents gathered near the "Port City" shopping center, waiting to be evacuated to Zaporizhzhia. Instead of the buses promised by the Russian side, the Russian military approached the Mariupol residents and ordered them to disperse because "there will be shelling now," he wrote.

At the same time, the occupiers brought buses to a point near the "Metro" shopping center, located 200 meters from the agreed evacuation point, and began loading. After loading, Mariupol residents were told that the "evacuation" would take place only to Dokuchaevsk, i.e. to the occupied territories. People were not allowed to get off the bus. When asked why the occupiers replied: "Nationalists fired on the evacuation point.”