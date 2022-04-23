Russian troops fired on Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv Oblast

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops fired on Ukrainian border guards for the fourth time since leaving this area. No one was injured in the shelling.

This was reported by the State Broder Service of Ukraine press service.

"Last night, the Russian Federation fired on Ukrainian territory at the Hirsk section of the Chernihiv Border Detachment. About ten grenades fired from abroad by an automatic grenade launcher exploded near the border village of Senkivka," the service said.

They said that this was not the first such case — earlier the Russians fired mortars at Ukrainian border guards.