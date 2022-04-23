With curfew and without all-night service. How Easter services will be held in Ukraine

On Easter night, curfew is imposed in almost all oblasts of Ukraine. In particular, it will continue:

Kyiv Oblast and Kyiv — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Vinnytsia Oblast — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Volyn Oblast — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Kirovohrad Oblast — from 23:00 to 5:00;

Lviv Oblast — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Mykolaiv Oblast — from 19:00 to 05:00;

Sumy Oblast — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Odesa Oblast — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Rivne Oblast — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Ternopil Oblast — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Kharkiv Oblast — from 19:00 to 05:00;

Khmelnytsky Oblast — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Cherkasy Oblast — curfew was cancelled;

Chernivtsi Oblast — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Chernihiv Oblast — from 23:00 to 05:00;

Also, most churches will not have night liturgies, services will take place on Sunday morning. People are asked to avoid mass gatherings. The National Police expect that on the eve of the Easter holidays, the Russian military may stage provocations and then shift responsibility to Ukraine. The National Security and Defense Council warns about this.

The Easter service in St. Michaelʼs Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv will be broadcast on the national all-Ukrainian telethon. It will last from 23:30 on April 23 approximately until 03: 00-03: 30 on April 24. The broadcast will also be on the Facebook page of the head of the Orthdox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius.