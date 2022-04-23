Morning report from the General Staff: Russians in the east are attacking along the entire line of contact, the greatest activity in two directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published an operational report on events at the front as of 6 am. The current situation is as follows:

The greatest activity of the Russian army in Slobozhanshchyna and Donetsk directions . In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is advancing along the entire line of contact — the main effort in the Severodonetsk direction to develop an attack on Slovyansk. Attempts to storm Rubizhne, Popasna, Marinka, and Izyum continue, where units of 64 separate Russian motorized rifle brigades (killing civilians in Bucha) have already suffered casualties.

In the Mariupol direction , the enemy continues to block our units near the Azovstal plant.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy strengthens the group.

In the Sumy direction, the Russians conducted reconnaissance with the help of UAVs.

To advance to Mykolayiv , the Russians are constantly shelling the positions of the Armed Forces and deployed an S-300VM battery near Skadovsk.

, the Russians are constantly shelling the positions of the Armed Forces and deployed an S-300VM battery near Skadovsk. In the South Buh direction, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position and gain a foothold on the administrative borders of Kherson Oblast. There, the Russians suffer significant losses.