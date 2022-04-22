”Demilitarized tractor drivers?” Russia launched a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Russia struck a missile on a building with agricultural machinery in the Synelnykove district.

The chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk reported about it.

"The windows were broken, the roof was damaged. Fortunately, no casualties. There were no military units there. No "Nazis", firing points or "combat biomodified geese", — said Lukashuk.

He clarified where the missile was aimed at, because he read in the Russian media how yesterday the command reported on the destruction of a battalion of Ukrainian servicemen, meaning yesterdayʼs shelling of the railway in the Novomoskovsk district.

"The battalion is an average of 500 people. As a result of yesterdayʼs shelling, five people were injured. Stewards who have nothing to do with the military", he said.

In the end, the head of the oblast council wonders what the occupiers did in Synelnykove district today.

"Denazified fertilizers? Demilitarized tractor drivers? What will their press say next?" Lukashuk asks.