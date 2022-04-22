The Kremlin is recruiting mentally ill young men into the Russian army. The Ukrainian Secret Service published an intercepted conversation

Ukrainian defenders have inflicted such substantial losses on the Russian army that the Kremlin is recruiting even mentally ill young men to replenish its ranks.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine with reference to the intercepted conversation of a Russian woman with her son.

The woman is worried that he has mental disorders, but the son reassures, saying that "the war is in his favor."

"With my mental disorders, this [war] is very beneficial. You see how calm I am now, right? A maniac, like a serial killer, like Chikatilo, is calm,” says the son, which made his mother even more worried.

The SSU assures that the Russian invaders will be held accountable for all the crimes they committed on Ukrainian soil.