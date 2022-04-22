Morning Summary of the General Staff: Russian troops try to surround the Ukrainian army in the east, but attacks are restrained

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published an operational report on events at the frontline as of 6 am. The current situation is as follows:

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction , Russian troops continue to partially block Kharkiv. The enemy is trying to advance in the direction of the settlement of Zavody and went to the northern outskirts of Dibrovny.

, Russian troops continue to partially block Kharkiv. The enemy is trying to advance in the direction of the settlement of Zavody and went to the northern outskirts of Dibrovny. In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions , Russian troops are storming the areas of Zarichne, Rubizhne, and Maryinka. The Ukrainian military is defending Novtovshkivske and Popasna. The enemy continues to try to support the artillery to carry out assault operations in the area of the village of Maryinka.

, Russian troops are storming the areas of Zarichne, Rubizhne, and Maryinka. The Ukrainian military is defending Novtovshkivske and Popasna. The enemy continues to try to support the artillery to carry out assault operations in the area of the village of Maryinka. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is strengthening groups of troops.

the enemy is strengthening groups of troops. In the South Buh direction, the Russians tried unsuccessfully to conduct reconnaissance by fighting in the Trudolyubivka area. Having suffered losses, they retreated to previously occupied positions.

the Russians tried unsuccessfully to conduct reconnaissance by fighting in the Trudolyubivka area. Having suffered losses, they retreated to previously occupied positions. In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians want to curb the outflow of young men fit for military service. From April 30, exit and entry to the peninsula are prohibited.