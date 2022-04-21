Intelligence of Ukraine: Russian occupiers isolate captured settlements and shoot volunteers

Russian occupiers isolate captured settlements and shoot volunteers.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The occupiers are arranging such a thing in Kharkiv Oblast. Today all settlements of the Velyky Burluk raion of the oblast are blocked. People can leave only through Russia. Locals have been warned that volunteers trying to deliver aid are being shot.

Recently it became known about the shooting of volunteers traveling from the village of Shevchenkove.