Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to strike at the Crimean Bridge at the first opportunity.

He told Radio NV about it.

"If we had the ability to do it, we would have already done it. If there is an opportunity to do it, we will definitely do it", Danilov said, explaining the expediency of destroying the bridge across the Kerch Strait by stopping the transfer of Russian troops by land.