Vereshchuk: The humanitarian corridor from Mariupol did not work today

The humanitarian corridor from Mariupol did not work as planned today, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Due to the lack of control over their own military on the ground, the Russians were unable to ensure a proper ceasefire.

"Due to the inherent disorganization and negligence, the occupiers were unable to provide timely transportation of people to the point where dozens of our buses and ambulances were waiting", Vereshchuk said.

Tomorrow morning the Ukrainian side will resume efforts in the Mariupol direction.